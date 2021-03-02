By Jonathan Nda- Isaiah,

Some mothers in the country have advised that the Armed Forces of Nigeria should not be dragged into any divisive plot.

A group under the auspices of Mothers for United Nigeria (MUN) made this known in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

In a statement signed by the Publicity Secretary, Hajia Salamatu Adebayo, the group condemned statement credited to the Amalgamated Union of Foodstuffs and Cattle Dealers of Nigeria that the military is harassing its members.

Recall that the Amalgamated Union of Foodstuffs and Cattle Dealers of Nigeria stopped supplies to the South to protest the FG’s failure to meet their demands, which include payment of N475m compensation for destruction of lives and property during #EndSARS protests and last month’s crisis in Shasha, Oyo State.

MUN said in the statement that Nigerians should come together in the interest of peace.

The statement said “We urge the Amalgamated Union of Foodstuffs and Cattle Dealers of Nigeria not to drag the military into this crisis. Rather, for the sake of a united Nigeria, they should exhaust all avenues for peace.

“As mothers, we are still mourning our husbands and father’s that died in the ill-fated NAF Beechcraft King Air B350i crash. They died trying to rescue our daughters and staff abducted from the Government Science College Kagara, Niger State.

“As our mothers, we are pained over the security challenges which has led to death of innocent Nigerians and members of the military.”

The mothers further commended the military for not taking sides in the crisis.

“The Armed Forces of Nigeria should be commended for not taking sides, rather they have moved swiftly to open the Jebba – Kaduna road closed down by some people.”