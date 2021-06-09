In view of the incessant attacks on farming villages and removal of subsidy on farm inputs, the All Farmers’ Association of Nigeria (AFAN) has raised the alarm on impending food crisis in the country.

Niger State chairman of AFAN Shehu Galadima who spoke at the launching of this year’s farming season in Minna, reiterated that escalating insecurity, and withdrawal of subsidy on farm inputs especially fertiliser were sure factors that will cause more food crisis in the country.

According to Galadima, “There will be food crisis in Nigeria therefore governments should do more to return farmers to the farms.”

He said because of insurgency, banditry and other forms of insecurity across the country many farmers have left their villages for safer places and have invariably abandoned the farm.

AFAN chairman said for instance in Niger State 11 out of the 25 local government areas are under threat of insecurity resulting in farmers deserting their villages where they used to engage in farming activities to feed the nation.

Galadima lamented that even those who farmed last year could not access their farm for harvest because bandits have taken over their farmland saying that the farmers are in a serious financial crisis.

“The only way for farmers to be able to produce this season is for the government to subsidise the price of fertiliser and other farm inputs. The federal government should review its decision to withdraw subsidy from the sale of fertiliser,” he said.

Niger State governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello who was represented by the deputy governor Alhaji Ahmed Mohammed Ketso announced that the price of a 50kg bag of NPK brand of fertiliser was to be sold at N8,000. He said 15,000 metric tonnes of fertiliser have been procured and delivered to designated government stores in the 25 LGAs for sale to farmers at the approved subsidised rates.