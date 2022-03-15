Private sector operators in the food processing industries as well as government regulating agencies have pledged commitment towards achieving optimal levels in food fortification compliance.

This is as a result of mounting nutritional challenges facing millions of Nigerians, especially, in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic,

This is even as Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc won an award, having been ranked as the leading company with significant strides in institutionalising large-scale food fortification best practices.

The pledge was made at the fourth Annual CEO Forum of Food Processing & Nutrition Leadership themed ‘Ensuring Improved Health and Nutrition Through Cross Sectoral Leadership’ organised collaboratively by TechnoServe; Aliko Dangote Foundation (ADF) and Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation in Lagos.

The CEO Forum is the gathering of Nigerian Food Processors and Nutrition Leadership where critical and concerned players in the food processing, health and financing sectors appraise the food fortification situation in the country, which is meant to correct the present food system that has been linked to poverty, hunger, malnutrition, disease, unemployment, among others.

President of Dangote Group and chairman of the ADF, Aliko Dangote, said food fortification is a health issue that members of the Forum are committed to complying with in each of the foods their organisations manufacture in the interest of nutritional health of Nigerians.

He also urged members of the forum to double their efforts to shore up compliance in the area where it is still below expectation, assuring that there was no going back in achieving full micronutrient fortification compliance especially in the pandemic era, to mitigate the effect of the virus.

In his remarks, Mr. Bill Gates commended the efforts of the Nigerian private sector involved in the food fortification process and the affected government agencies for rising up to the occasion to ensure that fortification compliance is achieved so that Nigerians could be immune against malnutrition.

Giving the report of milestones and compliance trends covered by the Forum in 2021, Mr. Dominic Schofield of TechnoServe listed 14 companies covering 31 brands as having joined the Micronutrient Fortification Index (MFI) ranking for Wheat Flour, Edible Oil, Sugar and Salt.

Dangote Sugar was named among the four companies with substantial compliance in the four food categories, with others being Flour Mills, awarded in two categories and Raffles Oil LFTZ Enterprise.

He stated that, “the recent implementation of pandemic-related border controls has enabled industrially-processed edible oil producers, adequately fortifying, to capture an increased market share and ensure wider consumer reach.”

“With the promise of renewed focus; with opportunities to innovate in business processes and digitalization that better integrate food fortification and foster trust, and with the commitment and collective action on the part of all food fortification stakeholders, Nigerian processors can get back to the levels of optimal compliance achieved prior to the pandemic.”

The vice-president, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, who joined the meeting virtually, expressed the appreciation of the federal government to the forum, especially, the sponsors, for sustaining the food fortification efforts in the overall interest of Nigerians.