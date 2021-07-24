As part of effort to create wealth and ensure food production, an Agribusiness company, OasisVest, said it would empower small-holder farmers through the provision of seedlings, fertilisers, machinery and other farm implements with the view to boosting food production and sustainability on the African continent.

The group said the scheme, which would be launched soon, would leverage on technology and give interested members of the public an opportunity to invest in agriculture

and facilitate the cultivation of tens of thousand of acres of crops and livestock by thousands of farmers across the continent.

In a statement issued on Saturday in Abuja by the spokesperson of the group, Dr Gloria Gabriel, she said, “At OasisVest we believe that quality agri-business is a result of a well operated, efficient and profitable strategy. We are committed to improving every facet of the agricultural industry across the continent. We’re eager to create a thriving environment to both agro investors and farmers, as we look to redefine agro investments.

“After her launch, OasisVest is looking to empower thousands of small scale-farmers across Africa. through acquisition of land, provision of seedlings, fertilizers and other farm equipment and machinery; demonstrating the startup’s commitment to building a community model that continues to empower local farmers and positively impact the lives of these farmers and their families, while also boosting food production and sustainability on the continent.”

The group noted that the increase in world population has called for more food production which tallies with the law of supply and demand, and in favour of agricultural investment.

“Since the world population is constantly on the increase, there would always be a demand for food and farm produce. This makes agricultural investment sustainable and suitable amongst other major asset classes. Agricultural Investment has proven to be the best performing during challenging economic conditions

“Investing in Agriculture as an investor is more than just in financial gains. An investment in agriculture has social and economic benefits that include keeping farmers in the business of farming, improving the food chain, keeping the world fed and clothed, create job opportunities and success for a community.

“Agriculture is an attractive, long-term investment that has the potential to provide relative resiliency to challenging economic conditions,” the statement added.