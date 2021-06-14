Chairman, Senate Committee on Army, Senator Mohammed Ali Ndume, has urged the President Muhammadu Buhari-led federal government to secure loans for agricultural development as it is being done in the transportation sector.

Ndume, who represents Borno South Senatorial District in the Senate, said the initiative will generate employment and guarantee food security including the transformation of Nigerians from subsistence to mechanised farmers.

The lawmaker made the call, among others, in his Democracy Day message personally signed by him and sent to journalists in Abuja yesterday, in which he congratulated Nigerians on the commemoration of June 12.

He said the idea of obtaining favourable foreign loans by the Nigerian government wasn’t a bad one so long the money will be used judiciously for developmental projects and not frivolities or government’s recurrent expenditures.