BY DAVID ADUGE-ANI, Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory Agriculture and Rural Development Secretariat says it has trained over 2000 farmers on dry season farming to boost production towards the attainment of food security in the territory.

Acting Secretary, FCT Agriculture and Rural Development Secretariat, Mr Ibe Chukwuemeka , stated this while highlighting some steps the secretariat had taken to address food shortage that may likely arise from the impact of COVID 19 within the new year.

Chukwuemeka, listed other seven ntervention areas of the secretariat to FCT farmers to include:” input support, Agric Extension Services, sensitization,Youths and women empowerment,infrastructural Development, Adoption of Research findings and Facilitating Public Private Partnership.”

He further explained that the secretariat had constructed earth dams for farmers as well as working on some irrigation projects across the territory.

The acting secretary who hinted that various categories of farmers were equipped on how to use modern technology in production, processing, storage and marketing; also said farmers were provided with water, pumping machines and hoses.

His words:” the Secretariat is currently embarking on programmes to support Dry season farming activities to guarantee the availability of food all year round. Apart from providing irrigation equipment to farmers such as water pumping machines, water hoses etc, the Secretariat has assisted farmers to construct earth dams.” He said.

He added that to combat and minimize the menace of army worm pest on farmers, the secretariat trained about 2000 farmers on pest control and storage techniques, and sold insecticides at 50% subsidized rates to farmers in 2020.

Chukwuemeka gave the assurance of FCTA that the successes recorded from the Gwagwalada Green House farming in the production of Tomatoes and different spices from Red Bell peppers, would be replicated across the six area councils of the territory.