The Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Alhaji Muhammad Nanono, has said the federal

government is targeting about 60,000 tractors to drive its Agriculture Mechanisation Programme.

Nanono disclosed this yesterday when participants of the Senior Executive Course (SEC) NO. 43 (2021)

of the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Kuru, visited him in Abuja.

The minister said that the Agriculture Mechanisation Programme would ensure food and nutrition security,

create jobs and boost the economy in line with President Muhammadu Buhari’s policy to boost food

production.

He noted that agricultural mechanisation now revolves around the world, saying this would address

the challenge of feeding the Nation’s growing population and achieving food sustainability.

Nanono told the participants that the Federal Government was making moves to increase agricultural

extension workers to 75,000 on various value chains for efficient food production and self – sufficiency.

” We hope to train 75, 000 extension workers over a period of three years, the minister said.

The minister said that each of the councils would be allocated tractors worth N150, 000 million each and

inputs as soft loan to be repaid in an 11 years plan.