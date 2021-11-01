National Agricultural Seed Council (NASC) in conjunction with the Department of Crop Protection and Environmental Biology, (CPEB) University of Ibadan (UI), has moved towards enhancing quality seeds production to boost food production.

Speaking at a week training of staff of the council, NASC director-general, Dr Olusegun Ojo, said the training was to ensure production of improved quality seeds which was one of the mandates of the agency.

The training, held at CPEB department, University of Ibadan, focused on seed research methodology, data analysis and reporting.

Ojo, represented by the NASC director of Seed Coordination and Management Services, Dr Jimmy Zidafamor, said the training was to strengthen collaboration with other agencies to provide quality seeds to farmers.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We want to equip the staff more as well as deepen their knowledge on seed research, methodology and data analysis so that they can go back to do the needful on the field.

Also speaking, the dean, Faculty of Agriculture, UI, Prof. Stella Odebode, emphasised the importance of seeds, saying that without them the country would not be food secured.