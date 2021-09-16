As parts of the federal government’s efforts to ensure food security in the country, the Nigerian Stored Products Research Institute (NSPRI) in Kwara State has distributed improved storage facilities to over 1, 738 vulnerable rural women and youths drawn from 19 states in the country.

The facilities distributed in the first phase of the scheme included 1,000 iced-fish boxes, 600 NSPRI hermetic steel drums, 120 NSPRI smoking kiln and 18 parabolic solar dryers.

The executive director of NSPRI, Dr. Patricia Pessu, said that the institute is committed to improving food storage for a happier nation.

ADVERTISEMENT

She said yesterday’s event was organised to popularise the modern storage facilities amongst the Nigerian farmers.

In his remarks, the permanent secretary, federal ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, Dr. Ernest Umakhihe, said that the facilities would help prevent post-harvest losses.

, added that post-harvest losses are one of the major problems of the nation’s agricultural sector.