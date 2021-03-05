The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria IPMAN has commended Governor of Kogi state, Dr Yahaya Bello for the exemplary leadership role he displayed in bringing to an end the embargo Cattle and foodstuff traders in northern Nigeria under the auspices of Amalgamated Union of Foodstuff and Cattle Dealers of Nigeria, placed on Transportation of food items to the south saying it epitomizes statesmanship.

The Association took this position in a press statement it released in Abuja Thursday and signed by IPMAN President, Engr Sanusi Abdul Fari pointing out that while many leaders watched in inaction the rising hostility between northern and southern Nigerians Gov Bello took the bull by the horn and talked sense into those involved culminating to resolution and resumption of transportation of food to southern Nigeria from the North.

“Leadership is not just winning an election to superintend government or state affairs. It is more of charting a course of peace and progress without which development cannot take place. Gov Bello’s initiative of engaging the Amalgamated Union of Foodstuff and Cattle Dealers of Nigeria and successfully committing them to stop further rift is welcomed development that must be recognized and commended” the statement read.

“Nigeria can only grow and develop deservedly when the various components that make up the country, the north and south unite and see each other as brothers and sisters and work in a symbiotic relationship where each part complements the other. Leaders at all levels are advised to emulate the mediatory role Gov Bello displayed in this instance so as to move this nation forward. While oil and gas resources predominantly come from the south, food items and livestock produce mainly come from the north because of the region’s vast farmland, hence each part gets what it does not have from the part that has it” The statement added.

The President further stated that IPMAN as a responsible association must always recognize and hail those actions of individuals in authority it considers valuable, worthy and positive for the development of the nation. It further thanked the Governor and asked him to continue to pursue similar peace-building initiatives as the future of this country lies in the hands of the youths like him.