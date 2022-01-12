Foodies Hot and Spicy has established itself as a food outlet of note in the Lekki environment among many others which dotted the landscape on the Admiralty Way for a number of reasons. It is not unusual to find the spot jam-packed with vehicular and human traffic because of the allure the brand has become to many people, not just in the Lekki axis but the entire Island stretching across the peninsular.

In a recent parley with the media, the manager of the food brand, Bukola Adeniji gave a number of reasons Foodies has stolen the show in the area having just arrived on the scene sometime in 2020. The outlet started with one and in a few months after the management had to open another one, on the same Admiralty Way to keep pace with the growing patronage.

“At Foodies, we are more conscious about the meals people consume these days, you know these days it is not just to eat but eating rightly at the right time. Most of the meals that we prepare are meals that are good for the body, not meals that would be an issue to your body after consuming it. And aside from the fact that we take care of meals, you can see the environment, the environment is wow! Foodies is like a home away from home. We tend to give a wow experience to people that come around us. We do local, we do continental and intercontinental. When you talk about the local, people tend to come in and eat what they eat at home, it’s as if you are eating from your house,” the manager, Bukola Adeniji responded when he was asked the reason for their success in the business.

“If you look at the patronage we have as well as our food, you would realize our food does not stay long on display as people buy them almost immediately they are placed on display. They are freshly prepared from the kitchen and as you can see from the glasses you can see the way they prepare it in a very hygienic environment. We have all classes of people in the society walking in to fill their stomachs, to feel the ambiance of the environment because it’s a cozy environment,” he added.

The manager also made it known that Foodies curates its raw materials directly from the farms and the market, making sure they go for the really natural, organic raw materials. He also said the fruit juice sold is homemade and made from 100% natural fruits with no additives.

“We do natural fruits, there are no additives and same goes for the kitchen, we cook naturally. There are some fast food outlets where they use spices, we don’t use anything like spices, we use natural products and ingredients from the market. If you have a taste of our stews, we use the best of all tomatoes in the market, best of maggi and some of the vegetables we use are imported ones, no additives. There are some fast food outlets that you will go into when you are taking their vegetable salad. You tend to perceive the sweetness because they have some additives in it but for Foodies, it is natural vegetables with no additives,” Adeniji emphasized.

Foodies Hot and Spicy has two outlets on the Admiralty Way, Lekki, Lagos but plans to open more branches in more locations on the Island, particularly in Ikoyi and the Ajah axis. According to the manager, there is also a plan this year to open a branch in Ikeja G.R.A.

Presently, there is a branch in Dubai, United Arab Emirates with another set to go up soon in the years.

