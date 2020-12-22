The minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare has said football is ‘content Stupid’ insisting that Nigerian Football Leagues cannot thrive without contents.

He made this assertion during an inspection tour of the Surulere National Stadium, Lagos currently undergoing rehabilitation.

premier League; we are transported to Wembley through the power of television. It is clear that our domestic league cannot develop without content,” Dare stated.

“We have agreed with the NFF and LMC that there must be content in our League. We may not be able to cover or show five or six matches, but the content must be there. I have received an assurance from the LMC that there would be content. The content might be gradual, but there must be some clear markers laid down, especially now that stadiums will be empty due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Fans would be able to watch their teams play on television.

“Content must return so that our apex football league can develop and gain universal recognition”, the Minister concluded.

The Sports Ministry and the LMC have agreed on Sunday, 27th December, 2020 date for the resumption of the new NPFL season.