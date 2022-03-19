Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain are both reportedly interested in signing Liverpool attacker Mohamed Salah during this summer’s transfer window.

The 29-year-old has again been in strong form for his Merseyside club during the 2021-22 campaign, scoring 28 times and registering 10 assists in 36 appearances in all competitions.

Salah has entered the final 18 months of his contract at Anfield, though, and it is believed that the two parties are some way apart when it comes to a possible extension.

According to Sport, Barcelona and PSG are keeping a close eye on the situation, with both clubs prepared to make offers during this summer’s transfer window.

The report claims that the Egypt international, as it stands, is valued by Liverpool in the region of €100m (£84m) due to his contract situation at Anfield.

However, Barcelona would allegedly only be prepared to spend around €70m (£58.8m) on the attacker, who has previously spoken of his desire to play in Spain before the end of his career.

Salah has scored 153 goals and registered 57 assists in 239 appearances for Liverpool since joining the Merseyside giants from Roma in the summer of 2017.

