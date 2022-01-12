The chairman of Air Peace, Allen Onyema, has gifted the Super Eagles of Nigeria, N10m for their win against the Pharaohs of Egypt in the ongoing African Nations Cup holding in Cameroon.

This was in fulfilment of Onyema’s promise to gift the national team N10m for every goal scored in the Eagles’ opening match against Egypt.

The aviator also promised to give the Nigerian Super Eagles a whooping N50million if they win the ongoing African Cup of Nations.

Onyema, who made the pledge in Garoua, Cameroon, while speaking to the Super Eagles during half-time in their opening game against the Egyptians, stressed that the players carry the hopes and aspirations of over 200 million people and 350 ethnicities on their shoulders, urging them to give their best and win the trophy.

His words, “We believe in what you can do, you have the strength as a team. Remember what I told you during the qualifying series. That it is not just an ordinary football match. You are carrying the hopes and aspirations of over 350 ethnic nationalities of our beautiful country.

“You’re playing for the unity of Nigeria. This is your time to play your part in cementing the unity of this nation, as Nigerians from North, South, East and West will celebrate in unison. Do us proud and when you come back with the cup, I’m going to give you N50million.”

He further harped on the uniting powers of football, saying whenever the Eagles are playing, Nigerians jettison their ethnic and religious sentiments and forge a united font in support of the national team.

It will be recalled that during the qualifying stages, the Air Peace helmsman delivered a similar unity-themed and motivational speech to the Super Eagles on board one of the airline’s brand new Embraer 195-E2 aircraft, and gave them a cheque of N20million.

The Falcons of the 1999 squad were also beneficiaries of N10million during the 3rd NFF-Aiteo Football Awards last year in Lagos.