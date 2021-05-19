For demonstrating his love and patriotism to Nigeria during his club FA Cup triumph at the Wembley Stadium on Saturday, National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC) has instituted an arts contest in honour of Kelechi Iheanacho.

The Super Eagles striker and his compatriot Wilfred Ndidi were part of history-making on Saturday, May 15, 2021, as their club, Leicester City, beat hard-fighting Chelsea to win the 2021 English FA Cup.

The duo celebrated the feat enthusiastically with a Nigeria flag, with Iheanacho soaked in love for his country, wrapped himself in Nigerian green-white-green national colour.

Speaking to newsmen yesterday in Abuja, Director-general of NCAC and president World Crafts Council, Otunba Olusegun Runsewe, described the show of love for one country by Iheanacho as an uncommon display of patriotism that must not go uncelebrated.

He said Iheanacho’s action speaks of Nigeria as a great nation with great people, noting that with all eyes on the former Manchester City star, he was telling the world ‘Yes we can’ and with us ‘it is possible’.

“Beneath the pomp, glitz and glamour of the English FA Cup final between Chelsea and Leicester City, a unique, spectacular and outstanding show of patriotism was on display. It came in the manner of Kelechi Iheanacho, the big boy of Leicester City FC, soaked in love for Nigeria. Fully wrapped himself in Nigerian green-white-green national colour to celebrate Leicester success.

“You all agree with me that in most cases we were all worried that a lot of people would leave this country and give us bad names, bad impressions etc. But this is one special occasion where Nigeria’s flag was celebrated and wrapped for victory, beamed for the whole world for a right reason.

“Honestly on that day, I feel proud to be a Nigerian because this did not only happen, but in front of over two thousand cameras beaming it for the whole world and Nigeria’s colours were celebrated.

“That is why today, we come out with this sports and culture, a brand to promote Nigeria at international fora. If we have been doing this a lot of Nigerians would remember that if they do well they’ll be celebrated.

“So, we decided that this is a unique occasion that we must quickly celebrate Kelechi Iheanacho for telling the world that Nigeria can do it and even do it better. He has shown that he is a true ambassador of our great country.

“This is a unique opportunity of telling the world our story by ourselves. If you remember during the world cup in 1959 which was a fantastic outing, the then great player for Brazil was celebrated all over the continent after the match. This time we want to make a statement and with the collaboration of the Society of Nigeria Artists (SNA), Abuja chapter, the Council is instituting an arts contest that celebrates intersection of sports and culture referencing Kelechi Iheanacho celebration with the Nigerian flag in the Leicester City in FA Cup over Chelsea,” he said.

He said the contest which is only open to Abuja artists because of the time limit will see the artist with the best artistic impression of Iheanacho wrapped with Nigerian flag and carrying a Nigerian basketball on his head smile home with N300, 000 and will be presented to the minister of Information and Culture and his counterpart in Sports.

“We want to come up with an artistic impression of Iheanacho that will be sent to our galleries and showcase all-over the world for doing the right thing.

“I like to tell you that one of our disconnects is that we don’t celebrate our best, which is dangerous, this will be a new chapter we want to open. Some of these artists will come up with artistic impressions of Iheanacho and it is going to be a contest whereby the best three entries will win awards.

“We will have some jurists to identify the best, second, third and possibly the fourth of these pictures and it will be celebrated all-over Nigeria, particularly during our NAFEST 2021 coming up in Ekiti,” Runsewe stated.