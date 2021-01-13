BY BODE GBADEBO |

There are clandestine moves against the actualisation of a new petroleum industry law in Nigeria by forces within and outside the country, Senate President Ahmad Lawan has revealed.

Consequently, Lawan said it will take patriotism on the part of the members of the 9th National Assembly to pass the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) currently before them into law, hence work will start on the proposed legislation when they resume from the Christmas and New Year holidays.

The Senate President spoke yesterday at an informal event to mark his 62nd birthday anniversary put together by his staff and Senate Press Corps in Abuja.

He added that if the petroleum industry law sees the light of the day, it would be a turnaround for the petroleum industry and the nation’s finances.

“By the grace of God when we resume, we will start work on the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB). That is going to be one heck of a legislation that not only Nigeria but the entire world is waiting for.

Because that will change our economy.

“Money will start flowing, so we want you to be in that journey with us, so that you too when the history of PIB passage and assent will be written, your names will be reflected.

“That PIB thing, there are people both within and outside the country who will work against it but it is going to take our patriotism to pass it,” Lawan said.

The Senate President recalled similar experience with the amendment of the Deep Offshore and Inland Basin Production Sharing Contract Act, 1993 before it was eventually passed into law and assented by President Muhammadu Buhari.