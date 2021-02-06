BY MARK ITSIBOR |

The total value of capital importation in 2020 stood at $9,680.49 million, representing a decline of -59.65 per cent, compared to $23,990.05 million in 2019, latest information by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has shown.

The total value of capital importation into Nigeria stood at $1,069.68m in the fourth quarter of 2020. This represents a decrease of -26.81 per cent compared to Q3 2020 and -71.87 per cent decrease compared to the fourth quarter of 2019.

According to the data that was posted on the website of the statistics watchdog, the largest amount of capital importation by type was received through other investment, which accounted for 73.22 per cent ($783.26m) of total capital importation.

Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) also accounted for 23.49 per cent ($251.27 million) of total capital imported and Portfolio Investment which accounted for 3.29 per cent ($35.15m) of total capital imported in Q4 2020.

By sector, capital importation by shares dominated in Q4 2020 reaching $287.04 million of the total capital importation in Q4 2020.

The United Kingdom emerged as the top source of capital investment in Nigeria in Q4 2020 with $236.88 million. This accounted for 22.14 per cent of the total capital inflow in Q4 2020.

By Destination of Investment, Lagos State emerged as the top destination of capital investment in Nigeria in Q4 2020 with $829.64 million. This accounted for 77.56 per cent of the total capital inflow in Q4 2020.

By bank, Citibank Nigeria Limited emerged at the top of capital investment in Nigeria in Q4 2020 with $216.17 million. This accounted for 20.21 per cent of the total capital inflow in Q4 2020.