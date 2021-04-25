By INNOCENT ODOH, Abuja

As part of the events to commemorate World Earth Day held on April 22, 2021, the United States Government and the Federal Government of Nigeria have strengthened their collaboration in tree planting exercise to check the impact of climate change.

A statement issued by the US Embassy said the Embassy’s Green team, led by Ambassador Mary Beth Leonard and deputy chief of Mission Kathleen FitzGibbon, visited the LEA Primary School in Gwarimpa to meet the 20 ECO-Scholars sponsored by the Embassy’s recycling programme.

The visit was among other things to plant trees, educate the children on the need to recycle after which they donated school supplies and thought them about the progress of the 20 ECO-Scholars sponsored by the recycling programme.

According to the statement, the Embassy will plant 20 trees to represent the 20 Eco -Scholars sponsored by the Green Stripe Initiative (GSI) programme.

Ambassador Leonard noted, “There is no greater way to put words into action than to witness the transformation of American recyclables into the bright eyes of Nigerian students. As the United States convenes the Leaders’ Summit on Climate , we recognise that only together with government, the private sector and civil society groups can we succeed in reducing emissions and transitioning to welcome the benefits of climate action including job creation and innovation.”

The statement added that the Green Stripe Initiative’s focus has been on increasing efforts to recycle paper, glass, cardboard, and plastic. While great strides have been made in this regard, Green Stripe will additionally focus on other tangible areas of impact such as energy consumption, waste disposal, and water usage. With each step along the way, GSI seeks greater community involvement as we focus on a greener Earth for all.

ADVERTISEMENT

On the recycling front, the Embassy has been working with a local partner, Chanji Datti, who collects recyclables and converts them into raw materials for further use. To this end, revenues generated from recyclables collected from Mission members, have been used by Chanji Datti in conjunction with the Flexisaf foundation to support 20 ECO-Scholars at the LEA School in Gwarimpa, Abuja.