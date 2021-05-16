People are being urged by scientists and public health experts to take a cautious approach when lockdown restrictions ease in the United Kingdom (UK).

The British Medical Association raised serious concerns about the decision to press ahead with the easing of measures on Monday.

Cases of the Indian COVID -19 variant have nearly tripled in the past week in England, according to official figures.

The Army is to be deployed in north-west England to help with surge testing where cases of the variant are rising sharply.

Extra testing is already taking place in targeted areas across England, including Bolton, Blackburn and London.

Health minister Edward Argar said there has been a “minor increase” in hospital presentations in Bolton, adding that second doses are being speeded-up for older age groups in affected areas.

In a related development, the police in Glasgow urged Rangers football fans to disperse and follow COVID-19 measures after crowds poured onto the streets.

Also more than 20,000 football fans in England attended yesterday’s FA Cup final at Wembley between Chelsea and Leicester City – the largest crowd at the government’s pilot events so far.

