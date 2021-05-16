Israel’s bombardment of the Gaza Strip entered its sixth consecutive day, with air raids hitting a refugee camp where at least 10 Palestinians – eight children, two women – were killed and flattening a high-rise building housing the offices of media organisations, including Al Jazeera as death Toll hit 140.

Meanwhile, Palestinians yesterday gathered in parts of the occupied West Bank to protest against continued Israeli occupation and the ongoing bombardment of Gaza. Solidarity rallies were also being held around the world to mark Nakba Day or “The Catastrophe”, when the ethnic cleansing of 750,000 Palestinians by Zionist militias took place to create the state of Israel.

At least 140 Palestinians, including 39 children, have been killed in the Gaza Strip since Monday. Some 950 others have been wounded. In the occupied West Bank, Israeli forces have killed at least 13 Palestinians.

Confrontations between Israeli police and Palestinian demonstrators continued into the night in occupied East Jerusalem.

At least nine people in Israel have also been killed, with one new death reported on Saturday in Ramat Gan. The Israeli army said hundreds of rockets have been fired from Gaza towards various locations in Israel and they have added reinforcements near the enclave’s eastern lands.

As violence escalates, the humanitarian crisis grows steadily worse with thousands of Palestinian families taking shelter in United Nations-run schools in northern Gaza to escape Israeli artillery fire. The UN has said it estimates approximately 10,000 Palestinians have left their homes in Gaza amid the Israeli offensive.

Aidan White of the Ethical Journalism Network told Al Jazeera that the images of media buildings being destroyed are “disgraceful and worst of all reckless.

“The threat to civilian life is completely unacceptable. I think it once again highlights perilous risks facing journalists and media in conflict zones,” White said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Al Jazeera’s Youmna al-Sayed reporting from Al Shifa Hospital in Gaza City said the hospital is currently the only place where the team is able report live.

“It’s the safest place as we know. Shifa has been targeted before but obviously it’s a hospital so it might be the safest place now in Gaza from where we will be broadcasting,” al-Sayed said.

“We all had to evacuate the Al Jalaa building just before it was targeted. The owner of the building was just given one hour for everyone to be evacuated and when the Israelis called him again him, he asked for 30 more minutes because people wanted to get some stuf from the offices.

But the Israeli army spokesman refused and said that they will be attacking exactly after one hour, and that no one should enter the building, if they don’t wont to lose their lives.

“The destruction is massive. Hundreds of families now have evacuated the building and the building next to it, and the buildings opposite to it, which means more families have been added to the list of thousands of families who have been displaced in the Gaza Strip right now. No place in Gaza now seems safe.”