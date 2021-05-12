An explosive new round of hostilities between Israel and Palestinian militants in Gaza broadened with frightening speed on two fronts Wednesday, as waves of mob violence between Jews and Arabs spread across Israeli cities while rockets and missiles streaked overhead.

The Israeli Army and Hamas, the Islamist group that rules the Gaza Strip, continued to exchange fire throughout the day. Israel claimed the assassinations of senior militants and pounded both military and residential areas across Gaza, the coastal enclave inhabited by roughly two million Palestinians.

An Israeli military official said three infantry brigades were “preparing for a worst-case scenario,” confirming that a ground invasion could follow the bombardment from the air.

The militants have fired more than 1,000 rockets at Israel, most landing in civilian areas across central and southern Israel.

More than 50 Palestinians including at least 14 children have been killed, according to Gaza health authorities, since the hostilities intensified a few days ago, and in Israel the death toll reached at least seven people including a 6-year-old.

The exchange of rockets and missiles on Wednesday followed dozens of Israeli airstrikes overnight on the Gaza Strip, and several nighttime waves of rockets fired from Gaza at Tel Aviv, Ashkelon and Israel’s main international airport.

But the most shocking developments occurred on the streets of Israel, as rival Jewish and Arab mobs attacked cars, shops and people in several towns and cities.

One of the most chilling incidents occurred in Bat Yam, a seaside suburb south of Tel Aviv, where dozens of Jewish extremists took turns beating and kicking an Arab motorcycle driver, even as his body lay motionless on the floor.

Another occurred in Acre, a northern coastal town, where an Arab mob beat a Jewish man with sticks and rocks, also leaving him in a critical condition.

The sudden turn of events, which escalated from an Israeli-Palestinian dispute in Jerusalem to full-scale aerial war over Gaza to widespread civil unrest in less than two days, shocked Israelis and Palestinians alike, and left some of the country’s most experienced leaders fearing that the decades-old Israel-Palestinian conflict was heading into new territory.

For years, there have been warnings that the festering conflict between Israelis and Palestinians in the occupied territories might cause longstanding grievances of the Palestinians to spread into the state of Israel itself, said Tzipi Livni, a veteran former cabinet minister.

“And this is exactly what is happening now,” said Ms. Livni, a former chief Israeli negotiator in peace talks with the Palestinians that have been stalled for years. “What was maybe under the surface has now exploded, and created a combination that is really horrific.”

“I don’t want to use the words ‘civil war’,” Ms. Livni added. “But this is something that this is new, this is unbearable, this is horrific, and I’m very worried.”

The hostilities have united Palestinians in anger across disparate parts of the occupied territories and within Israel, where there has been major street unrest in Arab communities. They are venting frustration in part over the displacement of Palestinians from land in East Jerusalem and over longstanding discrimination.

Palestinian discontent has festered for years in the absence of peace talks between the two sides, and with little international pressure on Israel to compromise or grant any concessions to Arabs living under occupation.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that Israel was fighting on several fronts — one of them its own cities — and was responding with increasing force.

“We will continue the effort to stop the anarchy,” he said.

Mr. Netanyahu vowed to restore order to Israel’s cities “with an iron fist if necessary, with all necessary force and with all necessary authority.”