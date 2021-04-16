BY ADEGWU JOHN, Abuja

Following the latest attacks on civilians and humanitarian workers in Damasak, Borno State, the European Union (EU) has condemned the act and called on all parties to respect international humanitarian law and to safeguard human rights.

In a statement issued yesterday by the EU commissioner for crisis management, Mr Janez Lenarčič, which was made available to newsmen by the EU press officer, Modestus Chukwulaka, the EU expressed concerns over the life and security of civilians who are in danger following the attacks.

The statement noted that humanitarian premises had been destroyed and aid workers deliberately targeted in the attacks, adding that hundreds of thousands of vulnerable people would be left without assistance.

The EU expressed worries that such violence had become the main driver of food insecurity in Nigeria where there are currently over nine million people who require urgent food assistance.

“The EU is following with deep concern the recurrent violent attacks by non-state armed groups against the people of the town of Damasak, Northeast Nigeria. Because of the recent increase of violence in Northeast Nigeria, hundreds of thousands of vulnerable people will be left without assistance in an area where humanitarian assistance was already struggling to reach all those in need.

“The EU strongly condemns such attacks and calls on all parties to respect International Humanitarian Law and to safeguard human rights.

All parties should allow people caught in violence to move freely to safe places and should facilitate unimpeded passage of humanitarian relief for civilians in need,” the statement reads.