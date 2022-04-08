The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has shown that capital inflow or Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) into the Nigerian telecommunications sector if the the economy

dropped by more than 50 per cent $417.48 million in 2020, while total revenue within the same period increased to N2.88 trillion in naira terms.

The 2020 Subscriber/Network Data Report published by the Policy Competition and Economic Analysis Department of the NCC, further states that the FDI inflow in 2019 was $942.86 million according to data sourced from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

This translates to a decline of 55.7 per cent in Capital Importation year on year. The decline was largely attributed by the telecom operators to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic that distorted global businesses and impacted businesses negatively.

Meanwhile, capital expenditure (Capex) (domestic investment) stood at N408.15 million as at year 2020 based on submissions from responsive licensees. The Capex investment declined by 18.62 per cent due to probably challenges of the global pandemic in year 2020.

At the end of year 2019, operating cost and revenue by the both the GSM, Fixed networks, Internet Service Providers (ISPs) and other operators was N1.78 trillion and N2.5 trillion respectively while in year 2020 the figures were N1.78 trillion and N 2.88 trillion respectively.

Telecoms industry contribution to the Nigerian Gross Domestic Products (GDP) increased from 10.60 per cent in the fourth quarter, 2019 to 12.45 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2020.

According to the report, subscriber numbers increased from 184,699,409 subscribers in 2019 to 204,601,313 active voice subscriptions as at December 2020 with an increase 19,901,904 subscriptions. This represents about 10.78 per cent increase in total subscription within the period under consideration.

It stated that Nigeria`s teledensity increased from 96.76 per cent as at December 2019 to 107.18 per cent by December 31st 2020. Broadband penetration increased from 37.80 per cent as at December 2019 to 45.02 per cent as at December, 2020. Similarly, Broadband subscriptions increased from 72,153,824 subscriptions in December 2019 to 89,941,222 subscriptions as at December 2020.

On telecom infrastructure deployed within the corresponding period, a total of 32,939 towers were recorded from mobile and collocation and infrastructure companies with a total number of 36,998 Base Stations.

However, microwave coverage declined from 302,036km recorded in Year 2019 to 290,126.59km as at Year 2020. This covers the Mobile, Fixed and Other Operators. Some Operators recorded a decrease in the microwave coverage due to the decommissioning of backbone microwave links to accommodate increased and higher volumes of traffic.

The Mobile Fixed and Other Operators recorded a total of number 194 Gateways in use in the industry as at December 2020. Fiber optics deployment stood at 104,586.34 km (terrestrial fiber & submarine cable) as at December 2020.

The total number of staff from responsive licensees at year end 2020 stands at 14,986. This is an increase of over one per cent of the total number of staff reported in Year 2019, the report showed.

Analysis of towers across the states showed that the top five states with highest number of towers were Lagos (5686), Ogun (1834), Oyo (1761), Rivers (1720), FCT (1495) and Edo (1270) while the states with the least number of base stations were: Jigawa (329), Ebonyi (311), Gombe (295), Yobe (248) and Zamfara (248) respectively.

Meanwhile, the number of internet subscribers increased from 135,743,324 subscription as at March 2020 to 154,437,623 subscriptions as at November 2020 representing an increase of 13.77 per cent. Data usage also increased from 147,537.52TB to 196,163.42TB within the same period.

Broadband penetration continued to increase within the year 2020 reaching a peak of 45.93 per cent. The Nigerian telecom industry witnessed significant growth that impacted positively in spite of the recession brought about by the COVID-19. The sector lifted the economy out of recession in the fourth quarter of 2020, contributing 12.45 per cent to the country’s GDP.