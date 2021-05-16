ADVERTISEMENT

Israel’s bombardment of the Gaza Strip entered its sixth consecutive day, with air raids hitting a refugee camp – killing at least 10 Palestinians, including eight children – and flattening a high-rise building housing the offices of media organisations, including Al Jazeera.

Palestinians yesterday gathered in parts of the occupied West Bank to protest against continued Israeli occupation and the ongoing bombardment of Gaza.

At least 145 Palestinians, including 41 children, have been killed in the Gaza Strip since Monday. Some 950 others have been wounded. In the occupied West Bank, Israeli forces have killed at least 13 Palestinians.

At least nine people in Israel have also been killed, with one new death reported on Saturday in Ramat Gan. The Israeli army said hundreds of rockets have been fired from Gaza towards various locations in Israel and they have added reinforcements near the enclave.

Thousands of Palestinian families are taking shelter in United Nations-run schools in northern Gaza to escape Israeli artillery fire. The UN has said it estimates approximately 10,000 Palestinians have left their homes in Gaza amid the Israeli offensive. (Al Jazeera)