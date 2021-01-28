BY INNOCENT ODOH, ABUJA

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, has announced an induction course for Career and Non- Career Ambassadors-Designate and their spouses between February 8th- 10th, 2021

This was contained in a statement signed yesterday by the Ministry’s Permanent Secretary Amb. Gabriel Aduda. He stressed that the induction is to prepare the appointed envoys for effective representation in their respective missions and countries of accreditation.

President Muhammadu Buhari had on January 12 announced the posting of 95 Career and Non-career Ambassadors. 43 of the Ambassadors-Designate are career ambassadors, while 52 are non-career ambassadors.

The statement said “The Ministry of Foreign Affairs wishes to inform that the induction course for Career and Non- Career Ambassadors-Designate and their spouses, has been scheduled for 8th – 10th February, 2021.

“Following the approval of the posting of Career and Non-Career Ambassadors-Designate by President Muhammadu Buhari, the Ministry has designed an induction course tailored to prepare the appointed envoys for effective representation in their respective Missions and countries of accreditation.

“The aim of the programme is to acquaint the Ambassadors-Designate with the proper understanding of their roles and duties in the implementation of Nigeria’s foreign policy agenda, in line with the priorities of Federal Government, as well as promote and protect the national interests of Nigeria.

“The induction course is preparatory to the final departure to their various Missions, subject to the receipt of Agrément from the prospective host countries.”