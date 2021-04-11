By Francis Okoye, Maiduguri

The United Nations (UN) humanitarian coordinator in Nigeria, Mr Edward Kallon, has condemned the destruction of humanitarian hub and logistics on Saturday by Boko Haram terrorists in Damasak, headquarters of Mobbar local government area of Borno State.

LEADERSHIP reports that Boko Haram terrorists had severally attacked Damasak, an agrarian and border town between Nigeria and Niger Republic.

A statement issued by Kallon on Sunday in Maiduguri, described the Saturday’s attacks as outrageous with a deep concern.

Kallon said: “I am deeply concerned about recurrent reports of violent attacks by non-state armed groups putting the lives of civilians under risks.

“Last night and through the morning, a violent attack in Damasak town, in Borno State, was reported with three international aid partners’ facilities directly targeted, set ablaze, and sustained damage. I continue to be concerned about the safety and security of civilians and humanitarian workers.

“I strongly condemn the attack, as humanitarian aid operations and facilities are the lifeline for people affected by violence and conflict in north-east Nigeria who are dependent on assistance to survive.

“Humanitarian operations in Damasak will be reduced due to the violent attack, which

will affect the support to 8,800 internally displaced people and 76,000 people in the host community receiving humanitarian assistance and protection there.”

The UN chief, therefore, appealed that civilians, aid workers, facilities and assets should never be target of the conflict.

“They must always be protected and respected. I call on armed parties to observe and commit to international humanitarian law and human rights law, and ensure the protection of civilians, humanitarian property, and personnel,” the statement added.