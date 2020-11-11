ADVERTISEMENT

By Blessing Bature-Akpakpan,

A financial expert and President, Forensic Insight International Limited, Mr Tunji Aworinde, has applauded President Muhammadu Buhari over fight against corruption in Nigeria that the Present government are going further to tackle corruption than the previous government.

Mr Aworinde, who said this at the 5th Annual Conference on Financial Crime, Cross Border Crime and Illicit Substance Abuse in Abuja that this present administration has to been applauded over fight against corruption but there is still more to be done.

He said corruption is one of those sins that is part of humanity and corruption in Nigeria is substantially in the public services and substantially opportunistic that it is just so easy for people to root the treasury.

He maintained that to contain or combat this we don’t have effective and adequate check and balances that’s makes it difficult for people to root the treasury and we don’t have sufficient punishment to dental the corrupts continuing rooting so in a sence it is an illusion to suggest that we can eradicate corruption.

To combat corruption, we must put system and processes in place, campaign against corruption, reorientate society on issues of transparency, integrity and this are means that could help to contain corruption, he said.

He added that government are taking a steps to tackle corruption in a way that have not be done by the previous government but they need good implementation of policy for instance a national strategy document against corruption, if this document is implemented we’ll we have less incidence of corruption in the land.

Also the equal rule of law have to be apply to everyone regardless of your status, political standing or societal standing, everyone should be subject to the same law, adding that there should a behavioural change that we are clamouring for and value system these will help us to mitigate corruption to the nearest minimum.

In the same vain, the Head Planning, EFCC, Mr Eze Johnson said at the core of combating corruption is behavioural change which is all talking to ourselves, we are saying that Nigeria is our own and if we don’t save it nobody will.

Johnson added, “that it is a collective responsibility that we save our country just like our family that corruption can be tackle by political will, i mean everybody be determine to resist it”.

Also, comptroller Adekunle Oloyede, Nigeria Custom Service, said “We see corruption as exchange of physical cash you maybe chiting government over revenune, miscalculation of duties those are corruption that’s why government is also interested in authomation of the system, that’s why they sign the e-custom projects which would automate end-to-end all the whole processes of custom both to the revenue and export, this would also encouraged, give us good data , statistical data for budgetary and economy planning.