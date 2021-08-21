Protem president of the Chartered Institute of Forensic and Investigative Professionals Of Nigeria (CIFIPN) Mrs Victoria Enape, has tasked President Muhammadu Buhari to assent to the CIFIPN bill in the best interest of Nigeria towards the fight against economic crimes.

Enape used the occasion of her 51st birthday to thanked the leadership of the Senate and House of Representatives for the show of patriotism and support in the passage of the Forensic and Investigative Professionals Bill.

While expressing gratitude to God over her life in the past 51 years, she said; “When I look back and see where he has brought me from, and the wonderful people he has blessed me with, chiefly amongst them, my beloved husband and children, friends, families/loved ones and the entire members of the Chartered Institute of Forensic and Investigative Professionals of Nigeria, I cannot but say thank you Lord for your tender-mercies and loving-kindness demonstrated towards me.”

She said even though, the journey has not been all-rosy, the faithfulness of God has made it possible for her to weather the storm and transformed me to be a better person.

“I make bold to also say that apart from the gift of life, another precious gift that God can ever give to anyone, is the gift of a life-partner and a companion that believes in your dreams and visions, and is ever ready committed to go the extra mile, to ensure that such dreams and visions are realised.

“I thank God for blessing me with a gift of a unique and special husband and children. I remain eternally grateful for the love and care I’ve enjoyed from you all, over the years.”