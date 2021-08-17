The leadership of Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria (ASCSN) has called on federal government to take necessary measures to improve its monetary and fiscal policies in a bid to shore up the Naira and check the consistent downward slide of the currency.

This is even as the union charged government to rejig the security architecture in the country to tackle rising cases of insecurity in the country.

The president, ASCSN, Comrade Tommy Etim Okon, made the call while briefing the media after the National Executive Council (NEC) meeting held in Lagos.

He said, the need to take necessary measures to improve its monetary and fiscal policies to shore up the naira and check the consistent downward slide of the currency, became necessary based the hardship the policy has brought to the citizens.

Reading the communique signed by both the president and the secretary general, Comrade Alade Bashir Lawal, Okon explained that the call to rejig the security is central to meeting the aspirations of the citizens so that they could go about their daily activities without fear or hindrances.

Speaking on the worrisome state of the Naira, Okon said: “the NEC-In-Session equally reflected on the free fall of the Naira against the US Dollar including other international currencies and the consequent rise in the cost of living which has brought untold hardship to millions of citizens.

“It, therefore, enjoined the government to take necessary measures to improve its monetary and fiscal policies to shore up the naira and check the consistent downward slide of the currency.”