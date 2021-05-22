Foreign exchange speculators will lose over N100 billion in the next one month as the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) sustains massive funding for Bureaux De Change (BDC) operators.

The president, Association of Bureaux De Change Operators of Nigeria (ABCON), Alhaji Dr. Aminu Gwadabe who disclosed this yesterday in Lagos said the CBN is committed to improving funding for over 5,000 BDCs nationwide in new move to deepen market liquidity and protect the naira against speculators.

He called for return of normalcy to the market as the ongoing speculative behaviour hampering the market operations and stability will come at huge loss to speculators.

The ABCON boss linked the continued fall of the naira at the parallel market and Investors’ and Exporters’ (I&E) Forex window to currency speculators hoarding dollars to profit from the currency crisis.

He said the perpetrators were creating artificial scarcity of the greenback within market to cause more woes for the local currency.

The naira was on Friday May 22, exchanging at N485/$1 at the parallel market and N411.25/ $1 at the I&E Forex window.

Gwadabe said the ABCON Management and the CBN-licensed BDCs will fight alongside the regulator to ensure that speculators lose their capital should they persist in the illegal activity.

The ABCON management therefore advised its members not to join on that behaviour as CBN remained resolute with its partnership with the group and is looking at various options to induce liquidity in the sector.

He advised BDCs not to join the rumour mongers creating confusion and fragility in the market.

