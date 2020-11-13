To meet growing accommodation challenges, the federal government yesterday disclosed its plan to convert some of the forfeited assets to offices for some federal ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs).

To this effect, the minister of justice and attorney-general of the federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami (SAN), said that he had compiled and submitted to President Muhammadu Buhari a comprehensive profile of the said MDAs with office accommodation challenges.

This was contained in a statement issued yesterday by the special assistant to the minister on media and public relations, Dr Umar Jibrilu Gwandu.

According to Gwandu, the AGF made this known yesterday when a delegation from the management of the National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOUR) paid him a courtesy visit in his office.

PMB Orders Sale Of Forfeited Assets

The statement reads in part: “In his address, the director-general of the National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOUR), Alhaji Nura Sani Kangiwa, said they were at the office to forward the institute’s request for a permanent office and a training hotel from the seized assets of the federal government.

‘Responding, Malami noted with concern the situation of things with reference to office accommodation of some agencies of the federal government and promised to ensure office accommodation challenge be a thing of the past.

“The Office of the Attorney-general of the Federation and Minister of Justice has already compiled a comprehensive profile of Ministries, Departments and Agencies, that share a common position with you with particular reference to accommodation by way of putting in a memo to the President seeking his approval to allow for such consideration,” he said.

Malami had on Monday swore-in a 22-member committee with the mandate to dispose off all federal government forfeited assets within six months.

According to Malami, membership of the committee tagged: “Inter-Ministerial Committee on the Disposal of Federal Government of Nigeria Forfeited Assets’’ was approved by President Buhari on October 27, 2020

The responsibilities of the Inter-ministerial Committee among others, is to ensure the transparency of the disposal of federal government final forfeited assets.

“Your mandate is to ensure the expedient disposal of all FGN Forfeited Assets and generate revenue for the Federal Government of Nigeria. Accordingly, I wish to solicit the cooperation of all members of this Inter-Ministerial Committee in that respect. It is also my hope that the proceeds from this exercise will be a source of additional revenue for the country,’’ Malami said.