President Muhammadu Buhari has told the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and other opposition parties not to entertain high hopes in the 2023 general election because the Nigerian masses look up to his leadership on how the next leadership will emerge.

The president spoke at his residence in Daura, Katsina State while receiving 92 National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members serving in his hometown Daura who paid him sallah homage.

Speaking through his senior special assistant on media and publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, the president acknowledged that the unshakable support he enjoys not only in his hometown but also across the country is enough for the opposition to admit that the president matters a lot to the ruling party and Nigerians in general.

He said, “The masses will never abandon the President Buhari leadership. I assure you that in 2023, the masses will be waiting for the president to show the way in courtesy of what he has been building for the country in terms of infrastructure and wellbeing of young people in the country.

“Nobody will take the risk by inviting another party to come and take over in 2023.”

He also warned Nigerians to desist from telling bad things about the country in other countries.

The president further explained that most of the challenges the nation is facing were created by people who don’t mean well for the nation.

He urged traditional rulers to help fish out enemies of peace and other evil people living in their domain in order to ensure peace in all parts of the country.

He equally charged citizens to embrace agriculture so as to lead a better and safer life.

Buhari’s comment smacks of self-succession plot

However, PDP said the assertion by the Buhari Presidency has further heightened public apprehensions of self-succession plot by the cabal in the Presidency.

The national publicity secretary of PDP, Kola Ologbondiyan said Nigerians were jolted when President Buhari’s spokesman, Shehu Garba, publicly announced in Daura, Mr. President’s hometown, that President Buhari “constitutes a political obstacle” which those who seek to succeed him come 2023 “cannot dismantle”.

Ologbondiyan in a statement said, “Such statement by the Presidency, which is in its last lap of the second and final tenure in office, is not only provocative but also smacks of plots to derail our constitutional democratic order.

“Perhaps the comment by the Buhari Presidency explains why there have been heavy onslaught against our institutions of democracy as well as the Electoral Act.

“Our party and indeed the majority of Nigerian across board and even across party lines caution President Buhari’s handlers to note that such plots cannot stand as they will be firmly resisted by the people.

“Shehu Garba should be bold enough to announce that President Buhari will be on the ballot for another term in 2023 and watch how Nigerians will respond.

“The 1999 Constitution (as amended) is clear on the tenure of office of the President and such cannot be extended under any guise or conditions whatsoever.”

He added that Nigerians have been subjected to the worst forms of hardship under the Buhari-led All Progressives Congress (APC) administration and will never allow anything that will keep this administration in office a day beyond May 29, 2023.