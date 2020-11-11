The Catholic Secretariat of Nigeria (CSN) has advised the federal government against the move to regulate the Social Media in Nigeria that those seeking the regulation must exercise restraint, rather they should concentrate more on reform, which would automatically make the social media to regulate itself.

Rev. Fr. Mike Nsikak Umoh, national social communications director of Catholic Secretariat of Nigeria, who gave this advice yesterday during a media Paley in Abuja, explained that even in developed societies, the media is generally regulated because it is like a currency and a currency can be abused or rightly used.

Umoh however said that for the social media to be regulated in Nigeria, it would be a wrong decision for the government to make, that the government needs to understand that the social media is a revolution and a phenomenon.

“It is a revolution that is bigger than any government and it is phenomenon that would outlive every government. So those in charge of regulating need to be very careful. Rather than begin to want to clamp down or whatever, they need to be sincere about it. Why are you regulating and who is to benefit from the regulating? Of course, it is for themselves, in order to silence people.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Umoh further revealed that in line with promoting the media, the CSN had organised workshops and seminars to seeks out opportunities for training and developing the media culture within the Catholic Church in Nigeria and in the secular society.

“It provides contents for the radio, television and the digital channels in the country and beyond.”

BY IGHO OYOYO