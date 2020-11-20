ADVERTISEMENT

By Patrick Ochoga,

Kinsmen of Hon Johnson Oghuma, the lawmaker representing Etsako Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives have urged him to forgive his detractors and rather focus on delivering dividends of democracy to his constituents.

Speaking in Auchi under the auspices of Etsako Frontiers, the Oghuma kinsmen said they were not disturbed when they read reports that he was docked for allegedly collecting N1.6m as kickback for a school project because they knew it was fake news.

It would be recalled that the Independent Corrupt Practices and other offences Commission last Thursday withdrew the case of bribery against Hon Oghuma, representing.

Consequently, Justice (Mrs.) Adebukola Banjoko discharged and acquitted Hon. Oghuma of all the charges.

They noted that the aim of Oghuma’s political opponents was to humiliate him and to begin his recall process

National Coordinator of Estako Frontiers, Alhaji Yusuf Abdullah, said they remained committed to their vow that Hon Oghuma would not be cowed to resign from the House of Representatives by desperate political opponents.

Alhaji Abdullah said it was a futile attempt to robe Oghuma as bribe collector by some chieftains of the Peoples Democratic Party in Edo State.

He hailed the ICPC for carrying out diligent investigation to clear the name of Oghuma.

Abdullah said the projects attracted by Oghuma have surpassed what previous lawmakers from the constituency did.

While urging relevant ministries and agencies to release funds for award of contracts for execution of constituency projects in Etsako Federal Constituency, Alhaji Abdullah warned against any political witch hunt of Oghuma ahead of the 2023 general elections.

According to him, “From the beginning we knew the PDP were chasing shadows. Oghuma is our respected son and well known as an upright man. The school project was delivered and he is the first lawmaker from Estako that has constituency projects in almost all the wards in the three local government areas.

“All these antics of the PDP will fail. We defeated them in Estako in the governorship election and we will defeat them in subsequent elections. They cannot attain Estako leader by attempting to pull others down.”