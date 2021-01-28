…pour out her heart with love notes.

By Our Correspond

A Former beauty queen and one of Nigeria’s female celebrity who is a reputable business mogul, Elizabeth Jack-Rich has expressed in a heart touching notes what her love of life meant to her.

Engr. Tein Jack-Rich, a quiet but influential businessman, husband to Elizabeth Jack-Rich marks his 46th birthday today, January 28, 2020.

Expressing a warm notes, full of eulogies, Mrs, Jack-Rich could not hold back but vividly revealed how she view and respect the only man that has come to occupy her life for good.

Speaking, she said; “Mi Amor, knowing you is like an increase of a lifespan because of the joy and peace of mind you bring to me. You stood by me when no one was willing to even give me a chance . You have been my shield here on earth and I will forever be grateful to you IYANABO To our beautiful daughters you will always be their first love and shield of protection. Being your wife has brought me so much joy, knowledge, peace of mind, and most importantly our beautiful baby girls. I will never trade what we share for anything else in this world. I love you here and life thereafter forever IYANABO.”

In continuation of a quiet celebration in accordance with NCDC covid-19 compliances and directives, messages of eulogies have been pouring in the home of the Jack-Riches.

Some members of family associates and friends have took to their Instagram pages to express goodwill messages to the birthday dude.