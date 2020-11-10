Former Emir of Kano Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi II has vehemently denied the speculated abduction of his cousin insisting that all his family members are intact at their respective abodes, well and hearty .

Recall that a national daily, not the LEADERSHIP reported that the former Emir’s Cousin was abducted along Abuja/Kaduna roads.

Alhaji Sanusi during a telephone interview, said he would be the first person to issue a press statement if such incident happened.

Emir Sanusi who is currently in the UK said “in any case, I expect the media, more specifically those who wrote the story to get in touch with me to verify the story before going to the press, and not to endanger any member of his family”

An unconfirmed report however said the person abducted has been identified as one Aminu Musa Abdullahi, the son of a former vice chancellor, Bayero University, Kano, Professor Musa Abdullahi who has since regained his freedom.