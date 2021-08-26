Former flying Eagles player, Solomon Onome Ogberahwe, has signed a two year contract with the Danish top league side, Jammerbugt FC.

The former Rivers United left full back expressed his appreciation to the media aide of minister of youth and sports development, Kola Daniel.

“First of all I want to thank God almighty for making this deal a success. Its not been easy and I also want to thank my boss Kola Daniel who ensure I remain focus till this day and for me to see this reality.”

“I appreciate God and I’m so happy and I know very soon I will get the opportunity to represent Nigeria in the Super Eagles,” he said.