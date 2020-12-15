Former Liverpool and Lyon manager Gerard Houllier has died at the age of 73.

RMC Sport reported that the Frenchman, who also worked with Aston Villa and Paris Saint-Germain in his coaching career at club level, passed away in the early hours of yesterday’s morning.

Houllier will be best remembered for the six years he spent at Anfield between 1998 and 2004.

He was initially appointed by the Reds as joint-manager alongside Roy Evans, but quickly took the reins by himself on Merseyside.

League title glory proved elusive for Liverpool under Houllier’s stewardship, but he did deliver six pieces of silverware.

Five of those honours were secured in a memorable 2001, with the Reds enjoying a remarkable run on the trophy front.

Houllier oversaw FA Cup, League Cup, UEFA Cup, Community Shield and UEFA Super Cup triumphs that year, while going on to lift the League Cup again in 2002-03.

Liverpool had made their move for a highly-rated tactician after seeing him spend several years working within the France national team set-up.

After initially operating as assistant to Michel Platini with Les Bleus, Houllier oversaw a dramatic qualifying campaign that saw a star-studded French side fail to qualify for the 1994 World Cup.

He resigned on the back of that disappointment and went back to working with youth teams.

Liverpool eventually came calling, luring him into a senior dugout once more, and Houllier’s final coaching post would also be filled in England at Aston Villa.

Prior to joining the Villans in September 2010, two years had been spent back in his homeland at Lyon – who he led to back-to-back Ligue 1 title triumphs.