Former members of the House of Representatives from the North Central Zone in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have welcomed the zoning of the national chairmanship of the party to the zone.

They said the zone has eminent and qualified persons to vie for the office and move the party forward.

In a communique signed by its leaders, Hon Baba Shehu Agaie and Hon Engr Muktar Ahmed, respectively, the former lawmakers said, “As loyal and committed party men and women, we are fully behind the decision to zone the chairmanship to the north and North Central zone. We have capable hands who can do justice to the good administration of the party and deliver victories. We will come together as a caucus to give our full support to anyone that the lot fell on to occupy the exalted office.”

They, however, berated the federal government for the escalation of violence, banditry, insurgency and other criminal activities across the states of the federation.

Agaie said the North Central Caucus of the former PDP lawmakers believed that zoning the party chairmanship to the north will energise members of the party in the zone and restore confidence in the people following the dismal performance of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the zone.

He said the caucus would ensure active participation in every process that will finally produce the occupant of the highest party administrator and that those interested should be prepared to sacrifice to take the party to higher heights.

The caucus also frowned at the insufficient attention the federal government is giving to the security of lives and property in the zone and the entire country. It said many people are being killed and properties destroyed daily, yet the APC led federal government kept talking about ghost achievements.

“As a caucus of former PDP Reps members, we are very sad over the increasing number of painful killings happening in our zone and across the other zones of the federation. It has affected all other sectors and the investment potentials of the nation. Our people cannot go to their farms freely and the likelihood of a low agricultural yield stares us in the face.

“Drastic and urgent measures need to be put in place at levels of governance for people to feel safe and do their businesses. We appreciate our security agencies and their personnel for their services and call on government to motivate them better in every area of security endeavour,” Agaie said.