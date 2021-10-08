The IBB Ladies close championship trophy won last year by Jummai Abdullahi is up for grab as the 21st edition is underway at the IBB lnternational Golf and Country Club, Abuja.

The championship which is been organised by Maryrose Richard-Obioha led Lady’s section of the club is featuring over 65 amateur golfers who will compete for honours in 36 holes while Veterans of 60 years and above and Super Veterans of 70 years and above will play only 18 holes.

While performing the Ceremonial tee-off, former Speaker, House of Representatives, Honourable Yakubu Dogara enjoined the players to compete without rancour.

“Am a member of this club, I know how important the Lady’s Section is to the club, I have no doubt in my mind that the next two days will witness serious competition among the Ladies.”

In her interview with journalists, Lady Captain, Maryrose Richard-Obioha believed that with the caliber of players registered for this year’s edition, it will be premature to say the trophy will be won by anybody as the defending Champions, Jummai Abdullahi is not participating in this championship

” Some ladies have been training hard for over two weeks, am sure we might have a surprise winner come Saturday. I therefore urged all the participants to play well as different trophies have been provided for different categories “

Hon. Secretary, Lady’s Golf Section, Lizzy Asomugha who said the course is fully ready for the championship, urged all handicaps to compete fairly.

The Ceremonial tee-off was witness by the Club’s Captain, Senator Emmanuel Anosike, Former President, Ladies Golf Association of Nigeria, LGAN, and Past Lady Captain of the Club, Ngozi Osunhor, Other Past Lady Captains, BOT member, Chief Lufadeju, 2012 Champions and wife of BOT Chairman, Sandra Haruna and host of other Ladies.

The Championship ends on Saturday