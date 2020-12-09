By Jonathan Nda- Isaiah, Andrew Essien and Chibuzo Ukaibe, Abuja

As part of moves to consolidate ahead of the 2023 general polls, the governing All Progressives Congress (APC) yesterday initiated sweeping reforms to fortify its structures at all levels.

This was the outcome of the 9th National Executive Committee (NEC) of the APC which approved the dissolution of its organs from the polling unit level to the National Working Committee (NWC).

The virtual meeting held at the Aso Rock presidential villa, Abuja, also ordered the immediate reconstitution of the party organs.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the dissolution of party organs is aimed at resetting the party and afford the Governor Mai Mala Buni-led Caretaker\National Convention Committee (CNCC) the strategic leverage to deepen the ongoing reconciliation process and bring more defectors into its fold.

Accordingly, NEC extended the tenure of the Buni-led caretaker committee by another six-month period.

The committee whose initial tenure expires on December 25, 2020, will now serve till June, next year.

There had been moves by some party members to scuttle the extension of the caretaker committee’s tenure following suspicion that it was targeted at frustrating the ambition of some party big wigs from contesting for the office of president in 2023.

However, a pro-Buni bloc within the party had made the case for a fresh six-month extension of tenure for the committee, insisting that the gains achieved over the past months, including the high-level defections of political heavyweights and current reconciliatory efforts must be consolidated.

The APC NEC also approved the expulsion of former national vice chairman (South South), Ntufam Hilliard Eta for allegedly flouting the party’s directive to discontinue litigation against the party.

LEADERSHIP recalls that the APC NEC, in June this year, had dissolved the Adams Oshiomhole-led NWC, following a leadership crisis and appointed the present national caretaker committee headed by Yobe State governor, Mai-Mala Buni.

Despite accepting the decision of the NEC, Eta filed a suit on November 26, 2020 at an Abuja High Court challenging the dissolution of the Oshiomhole-led NWC of the APC which he was part of, and prayed the court to restrain the caretaker committee from running the party.

However, at the NEC meeting yesterday, the party granted waiver to new entrants to the party, including Ebonyi State governor, Dave Umahi; former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Yakubu Dogara and other potential defectors to contest for elective positions without discrimination.

Reading the communiqué of the meeting yesterday, governor of Kaduna State, Malam Nasir el-Rufai, who was flanked by his Imo and Ondo States’ counterparts, Hope Uzodinma and Rotimi Akeredolu, stated: “National Executive Committee of the party approves the extension of the tenure of Caretaker/Extraordinary National Convention Planning Committee led by Mai Mala Buni, which expires on December 25, 2020 for another six months period, to terminate on 30th of June, 2021. This is to enable the Caretaker and Convention Planning Committee to conclude its assignment as laid before NEC.

“NEC has also donated its powers as enshrined in Articles 13.3 Subsection 5 and 13.3 Subsection 6 of the APC Constitution to the Caretaker and Convention Planning Committee.

“The second resolution is that NEC has approved the granting of waivers to persons who have recently joined the party members and those desirous of joining the party in the nearest future. By this, such new members will enjoy all the benefits and privileges accruable by virtue of their membership of the party. So they will be able to contest for positions in the party, they will be able to contest elections without any requirement of being members for number of years or period of time.

“Third resolution, NEC approved the expulsion of Ntufam Hilliard Eta from the party for flaunting the directives of NEC to discontinue all litigations against the party and its members.

“The fourth resolution, NEC approved the immediate dissolution of the party organs at the polling units, wards, local government, states and zonal levels as well as the non-National Working Committee component of the National Executive Committee as well as their immediate reconstitution and composition of the dissolved EXCOs to serve in their respective offices in a caretaker committee capacity but excluding the non-NWC members of NEC.”

According to the Kaduna State governor, the APC NEC also condemned the call by the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for President Muhammadu Buhari to resign on account of the precarious security situation in the country.

“Finally, the NEC condemns in very strong terms, the call by the PDP leadership and some of their cheer leaders for the resignation of Mr. President. NEC observes that security challenges though regrettable can only be addressed when all interest, civil and military, governments and opposition, security forces and indeed all citizens collaborate irrespective of party affiliation. This is not the time to politicize security,” he said.

The Kaduna governor, while throwing more light on the extension of tenure for the Buni-committee, said it needs more time to organise, stressing that

He noted: “It is expected that before the end of the expiration of the life of the extension, they would have conducted the national convention, so that we have leadership from the top down.

“This is in compliance with the states wish of Mr. President that we should rebuild the party from the bottom up. So, this is the process.

“Registration is going to start very soon and revalidation of registration and membership. Since we undertook our last membership registration in 2015, about 25 million have reached the age of 18 and may want to join the party.

“So we want to capture those and then after we complete the registration then we will have Congresses at these various levels, leading up to the national convention before the 30th of June 2021 by the grace of God”.

On his part, Akeredolu said, “The NEC at its meeting approved the dissolution of party organs at the polling units, wards, local government, states and zonal levels as well as the non-NWC members.

“As clearly stated, the composition of the dissolved EXCOs is to serve in their respective offices in a caretaker committee capacity until we complete party registration and conduct congresses”.

Speaking earlier at the meeting, President Muhammadu Buhari urged APC members to collectively work towards the sustenance of peace and promotion of more understanding within the party, with a view to consolidating on earlier successes and winning new members.

Buhari said the decision of the party leadership to dissolve the National Working Committee and constitute a 13-member Caretaker/Extra-ordinary Convention Planning Committee on June 25, 2020 was well conceived as party members now enjoy new atmosphere of peace.

The president stated: “Healthy debates are now taking place and the potential for organs of the party to affirm majority positions as the decision of the party is now possible. What is required now is for all of us, as leaders of the party, to maintain discipline and ensure that this new momentum is protected, sustained and that decisions of party organs are respected by every member.

“Despite the challenge to restore peace in the party and the series of elections at hand, the fact that we have gained more members and that we are not losing members to the opposition under the present interim leadership indicates improvement for the party.

“In fact, we have begun to win back our members who left us, and other notable political leaders are being attracted to our party. In this regard, I hereby acknowledge the return of many party stalwarts and their supporters, and particularly, His Excellency, David Umahi, Governor of Ebonyi State. This confirms that we are indeed making progress as a party of choice for Nigerians as we move towards the resolution of our leadership challenges.’’

President Buhari said the Buni-led committee had presented a progress report to the meeting, which should guide deliberations, and strengthen capacity of leaders of the party towards resolving all outstanding issues.

He continued: “We should remind ourselves about the challenges facing us culminating in our decision to set up the 13-member Caretaker/Extra-ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) on 25th June, 2020, with the specific mandate of restoring peace in the Party, conducting a bottom up membership registration, organizing a national convention and mobilizing the party for coming elections.

“I have received periodic briefings by the Chairman of the CECPC, as well as other leaders of the Party. I am convinced that in the last five months since the appointment of the Caretaker Committee, the initiatives taken have brought a remarkably new atmosphere of hope in the party.’’

The president further appealed to all members to try and make required sacrifices that will collectively restore a progressive and democratic political party, which he said can nurture and give expression to the dream of building a strong, united and developed Nigeria.

He reminded party members of the principles of maturity and respect that founded the party and spurred it to victory in 2015:

Buhari stated: “In those times, decisions reached at both formal and informal consultations were respected. We trusted initiatives taken and believed that they were required to produce the needed political platform that could guarantee electoral victory. Every one of us as leaders ensured that those decisions were respected.

“I have, through consultations with the Chairman of the Caretaker Committee and other leaders of the Party, agreed that our challenges in the party require that we take steps to rebuild the Party from Ward to National levels. The initiative to carry out membership registration/revalidation is therefore a necessary step. Membership registration/revalidation will lay the foundation for re-organizing our leadership, from Ward to Local Government, State and National levels.’’

He said party’s NEC had a responsibility “to adopt, and dispassionately consider all the proposals submitted by the Caretaker Committee and grant all the necessary approvals requested to rebuild the party. To this end, I will be moving some resolutions for our consideration and approval.’’

He further added: “I believe that as leaders, our shared vision is to ensure that we are able to produce leaders that will not inherit any of the problems that led to the decision to dissolve our last National Working Committee.

“There should be no debate about the fact that we all want to have a united leadership for our party, APC, at all levels. We need such leaders to be able to manage big challenges that always come with elections”.

In his remarks, the chairman of the caretaker committee, Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State, said the reconciliation effort in the party had yielded positive results, with many old members returning, and new members being recorded with the most recent being the Governor of Ebonyi State.

Following the president’s instructions, Buni noted that almost all pending cases in courts instituted by members had been withdrawn to create “neutral ground’’ for discussions, while a time table for membership registration and revalidation exercise will be released after initial sensitisation.

“Many Nigerians have turned 18 and they will be interested in joining our party,’’ the Yobe governor added.

My Suspension, A Nullity – Eta

Meanwhile, former national vice chairman of the APC, Prince Hilliard Eta, has described his expulsion from the APC as a nullity.

Eta also stated that the NEC meeting which held at the presidential villa had no power to expel him.

When contacted to comment on his expulsion, Eta said lawyers among those who attended the meeting ought to have told the NEC that they cannot expel him.

”I am already in court. The lawyers among them should have told them that they can’t make that pronouncement since I am in court. Their action is a nullity because it isn’t even the NEC of the party that met. Their so called acting national secretary has no power to convene NEC,” he said.

PDP Asks INEC To Deregister APC

Meanwhile, the PDP has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to deregister the APC and recall its certificate of registration.

The opposition party said the APC’s dissolution of its operational structures nationwide has ceased its function as a political party as required by law.

The party further called on INEC to immediately declare the seat of all lawmakers elected on the platform of APC at the federal and state levels as vacant and commence the process of by-election to fill the seats, as required by law.

PDP while reacting to the outcome of the APC NEC meeting, congratulated Nigerians across the country, saying “their tormentor for five years, APC, has finally dissolved out of our political firmament.”

The national publicity secretary of PDP, Kola Ologbondiyan, alleged that APC being “overburdened by the weight of failure, humongous corruption as well as the plagues of economic recession, violence, killings and hardship it has brought to our people, forcefully exited itself from the nation’s political firmament by dissolving all its national, zonal and state structures”.

He added: “With this exit, December 8, 2020 has gone into the history of our nation as liberation day, especially given the spontaneous jubilation by Nigerians over this step towards political oblivion by a political party that has brought so much pain on them.

“Now that the APC has become defunct, the PDP invites the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to officially deregister the APC and recall its certificate of registration, given that it no longer has operational structures as required by law.

“In the same vein, INEC should immediately declare the seat of all lawmakers elected on the platform of APC at the federal and state levels as vacant and commence the process of bye-election to fill the seats, as required by law.

“Furthermore, government agencies, civil society organizations as well as the international community should immediately gazette the APC as a defunct political organization in our country.

“Nevertheless, the PDP invites all leaders of the fizzled APC to get ready to answer Nigerians for their misdeeds, and not to think they can get away with their atrocities by forming or joining another political party”.