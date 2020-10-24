RICHARD NDOMA, Calabar

The leadership of Presbyterian Church of Nigeria (PCN) Friday in Calabar, confirmed Most Rev. Dr. Miracle Ajah as t new Principal Clerk of the Church.

Reverend’s Ajah emergence election which took place yesterday in Calabar at Hope Waddel Parish of the church, gives him automatic power to pilot affairs of the church.

Ajah who will serve the church for six years, is a clergyman who occupies the second highest ecclesiastical position in the PCN after the Prelate and Moderator.

According to a statement signed by Rev Nnoke Ibe, who is the head of public information of the PCN, stated that, “As the chief administrative officer, Most Rev Ajah’s duties will include day to day administration of the church, personnel management, deployment of workers, scheduling of meetings at the national and international levels, representing the Church in ecumenical and outside bodies.

The statement averred that, “Most Rev. Ajah will serve under the Prelate and Moderator of the Church, His Eminence Nzie Nsi Eke”.

According to a close associate of the newly elected PCN clerk,” Most Rev. Miracle Ajah is a native of Ohafia in Abia State and currently an Associate Professor of Old Testament Studies in the Department of Religious Studies at the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN).

The new PCN clerk was ordained into the ministry of the Word and Sacrament by the Presbyterian Church in 1987.

Records available shows that Ajah attended Hebrew University, Jerusalem, Israel, University of Stellenbosch, South Africa, Austin Presbyterian Theological Seminary, Texas, US, University of Nigeria, Nsukka and Trinity Union Theological College, Umuahia.

Ajah who is happily married to Rev. Mrs. Divine Miracle Ajah is blessed with five children and some relations.