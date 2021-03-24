This is to enable them to strive and contribute their quota to national socio-economic development.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that stakeholders at the forum, drawn from different BMO, made the call at its first Strategic Planning Meeting held on Thursday in Abuja.

According to the stakeholders, there is need for adequate policies and regulations that will be favourable to the growth and development of the MSME sub-sector in Nigeria.

They identified absence of MSME strategic plan, inadequate understanding of peculiar businesses on the part of operators.

They also noted inadequate funding and the fragmentation of MSME’s business membership as some challenges facing the subsector.

Dr Albert Akinyemi, Chairman Board of Trustees of the Forum, said: “MSME subsector is regarded all over the world as the engine of economic growth.

“It is important for both public and private sectors to join hands in evolving enduring solutions to our seemingly intractable MSME economic problems.

“As we call on the government to render help for the MSMEs operators, we must first put our house in order, because a house divided against itself cannot stand.”

Akinyemi explained that the Forum seeks to institutionalise the MSME subsector in Nigeria as it is been done in developed economies of the world.

Alhaji Garba Gusau, National President of the Forum, said: “There is need for government to bring all the BMOs together.

“SMEDAN, the Bank of Industry , the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment and all the relevant government agencies need to sit down to have a review of the MSMEs operations.

“This is because the subsector is currently fragmented and its operators are not behaving as one big family, and that is why there is need for an umbrella body.

“There are a lot of interventions, but it is always difficult to access such intervention because the BMOs are not working together.”

NAN reports that the Forum of MSMEs BMOs is an umbrella body created for a coordinated engagement with stakeholders on issues facing the growth and development of the MSME subsector.

It promotes easy engagement with government at all levels and other stakeholders in the MSME space to address cross-cutting issues across economic sectors, gender and social status.

Some of the BMOs present at the meeting include the Nigerian Association of Small Scale Industrialists(NASSI), Nigerian Association of Small and Medium Enterprises(NASME) and Nigerian Association of Women Entrepreneurs.

Highpoints of the meeting was the presentation of a technical paper on funding for the forum and the terms of reference (TOR) of a 5-year MSMEs development strategy.(NAN)