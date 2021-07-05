Ibo Peace Forum (IPF) has lauded President Muhammadu Buhari and the country’s security agencies for arresting the founder of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Nnamdi Kanu and bringing him home to face justice.

At a solidarity rally held in Abuja at the weekend, the group’s national coordinator, Comrade Emeka Daniel Okpara, said Ibo people were concerned that certain individuals had taken up arms against constituted authorities, which led to the loss of life and property of innocent Nigerians.

Okpara said: “We all remember how one individual could order from abroad attacks on government formations, killing hundreds of innocent people in the South East region.”

He said the only way the government could console Nigerians is to bring the perpetrators to justice to book, adding that with the arrest of Kanu, “appropriate charges of mass murder should be pressed against him immediately.”

Okpara said: “It is the prosecution of these criminals that would give credence to our sovereignty and restore confidence of the masses in the government. The activities of IPOB were giving innocent Ibo a bad name and endangering their livelihood in other parts of the nation.”

The group said the Department of State Services (DSS) has by these successes lived up to its constitutional role of defending the country.

“Let those arrested face the full wrath of the law,” Okpara said.