By Olawale Ayeni, Abuja

No fewer than 28 students were honoured at the 7th graduation ceremony of FOSLA Football Academy in Abuja over the weekend.

The 28 students, who were on parade for the ceremony are JS 3 students, who are stepping into the senior class, as well as SS 3 students, who are bidding the school farewell after spending six years in the school, having been nurtured both in academic work and moral values.

According to the principal of the school, Ebhodaghe Josephine, she thanked the graduating students for their exemplary life in the school, even as she encouraged them to be worthy ambassadors of the academy.

“It is a great delight to welcome you to this 7th graduation ceremony of 28 students who have completed their three- and six-years course and are taking the bold step of moving into the ever-demanding society for the actualization of their divine talents” she said.

“This session has been strange and tasking, owing to the emergence of the deadly coronavirus, which impacted on the day-to-day activities in educational institutions but we were able to pull through due to the timely advice and prayers which acted as a support and led us this far”.

She further enumerated the achievements of the school recorded within the 2019/2020 session.

“We were able to construct an athletic track in the academy to host standard athletic needs; creation of FOSLA Football Club, FFC to serve as the bedrock of the FOSLA dream, as well as the construction of a standard stadium to cater for the FFC”.

Awards were also presented to deserving players of the academy, with Ubebe Silas being crowned as the Most Valuable Player, MVP in the junior category. Aminu Nasiru won the Highest Goal Scorer (HGS) for the same category while Gabriel Shedrack was recognised as the best goalkeeper for the junior class.

In the senior category, Habib Kazeem emerged the MVP while the HGS award went to Simeon Zakari. Just as Peter Emmanuel went home with the best goalkeeper award.