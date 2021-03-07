BY OLAWALE AYENI, Abuja

FOSLA Football Club of Abuja has unveiled a 22-man team comprising undergraduates of tertiary institutions in Nigeria for the 2021 Nationwide League One (NLO) season to kick-off on Monday.

On the list made available to LEADERSHIP Sports by the coach, Ifeanyi Ubah, three goalkeepers- Abdulganiu Abdulazeez (Nasarawa State University) Peter Shed- rack (Nasarawa State University) & Odey Sunday (Nasarawa State University) made the team.

Seven defenders are; from Na- sarawa State University-Abdullahi Ali Abdullahi, Ofozie ThankGod , Dauda Jibril, Zakari Amodu, Achu Gabriel, Nabala Vincent and Musa Abdullahi from Federal Polytech-

nic, Bauchi.

Mercurial midfielder, Kehinde Mustapha, will lead the five other Nasarawa State University midfielders of Isah Dan- ladi, Kazeem Habeeb, Abubakar Suleman and Onuche Ogbelu who is an SS-3 student of Fosla Academy to the league.

Prolific striker, Solomon Abraham, Mishack Awoje, Allayi Haruna, Abdullahi Mu- hammed, Abdullahi Bashi- ru, David Daniel and Ojukwu Chidera Prosper, all from Na- sarawa University, Keffi com- plete the list.

FOSLA Football Club will play the opening match of the season with Beautiful Tours FC also of Abuja at the Jos (Zaria Road) Township Stadium on Monday, March 8.