ADVERTISEMENT

By Salifu Usman, Abuja

The Sarki of Karshi Community in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Alhaji Muhammed Ismaila, has applauded the FOSLA Academy of Karshi for projecting the name of the community positively in the sporting world.

The monarch gave the commendation yesterday in his Palace when hosted the FOSLA Academy football team for emerging champions of the just concluded 2021 National Principal’s Cup.

He assured the school of his continuous support and challenged the federal government and FCT authority to assist the school.

“I am very proud of FOSLA Academy and I will continue to support the school because it has put our small village on the map of the sporting world.

“The boys have been able to achieve this feat as the first team to win the maiden edition of the National Principal’s Cup and we do hope that most of them will go to play in the national team and one day finds themselves playing abroad.

“We also hope that FCT authorities and the federal government should support this school so, that these boys can replicate this feat in many other places in the future,” he said.

He enjoined the students (players) to always remember their humble beginning by coming back to the community to contribute their own quota to the development of the community, saying it will serve as a good example to the younger generation.

While thanking the Monarch for the overwhelming reception given to the team, the founder and proprietor of FOSLA Academy, Alhaji Sani Lulu Abdullahi, expressed confidence that with the support from the government and all Nigerians, FOSLA will grow bigger than Arsenal Football Club or any other big club in the World.

“It was a great feat, getting to this point we had several challenges and issues that naturally would have frustrated us out of the system but we are dogged and remained focused, this is the reward of patience and hard work.

“I don’t have up to 150 students in the school but they were playing against schools that have more than 4000 students but we are really working hard to put a sporting curriculum.

“We are encouraged that we have a base that should be supported. We all know the news that Dangote wants to buy Arsenal FC at the international level, yes, there is no problem about that but I want to assure Nigerians that with great men like Dangote, if they can come to invest in the club like FOSLA, I am very sure we are going to do far better than the Arsenal or any team in the world. If they invest in our schools, based on my passion, vision, collective support of Nigerians, Nigeria will be a place where people will come to fish for players.”