Chairman, Board of Trustees of Disney Foundation, Martins Obi Nwanne, has called for stiffer penalties on health workers whose carelessness and negligence often lead to the death of patients.

This is even as he called for better welfare packages and conducive working conditions for them.

Nwanne made the calls at a ceremony to unveil the logo of the Foundation themed; “The Day Of The Disneys”, a day set out to celebrate the short but eventful life and time of Ms Disney in Abuja recently.

According to Nwanne, caregiving job is a solemn and God-given assignment and when it is seen as less or handled with levity, and the consequences are often fatally disastrous.

“The job of caregiving cannot be carried out successfully and efficiently without the caregiver understanding the full consequences of misconduct or negligence. And, by that I mean lives could be lost, permanent disability could occur, and the resultant effects can only but be imagined,” he said.

He added that the caregiver must understand these consequences as he noted that the reverse seems to be the case.

He recalled that following an investigation, the authorities were able to find out that one of the injections given to our beloved daughter, Disney, was contaminated and the batch of that injection entering the country could not be ascertained, though it had a receipt of purchase from “a reputable” pharmacy.

Nwanne said, “The Disney Nwanne Foundation was set up to immortalise the memory of the late 10 year-old Disney Chimhurumnanya Nwanne, who died on the 4th of February 2020 as a result a contaminated injection administered on her in a health facility in Abuja.”

Stressing the need to improve the welfare of health workers, he said; “We clearly understand how difficult the work environment is in our dear country, more especially for our caregivers. Every now and then, they declare strikes for one reason or the other. Unpaid salaries, unpaid allowances, inadequate or none existing hospital equipment etc. These and many more are challenges faced by our caregivers.”

“Disney Nwanne Foundation is bringing to the fore all pieces of legislation concerning patients’ rights as put together by the Fccpc and launched by Vice president Yemi Osibanjo in 2017 to the knowledge of everyone who accesses medical care. I only got to know about these legislations because I lost a dear child and wanted to know more. There is a saying that if you want to hide a thing from a Nigerian, put it in writing.”

In her remarks, the representative of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission, FCCPC, Bridget Etim, urged patients to strive to know their rights and always demand for it.

Dr DC Obalum, a medical doctor and Lawyer, who presented the key note address spoke extensively on the patients’ bill of rights.

The ceremony also marked the kick-off of the annual patients’ rights sensitisation campaign.