The Tajudeen Ibrahim Olesin Foundation has awarded scholarship to 21 indigent secondary school students in Ilorin, Kwara State.

The Foundation will also pay the West African School Certificate Examinations (WASCE) fees for the 21 students.

The beneficiaries of the gesture were the brightest of the students that partook in the summer school organised by the Foundation.

The chairman of the Foundation, Tajudeen Olesin, announced the gesture during the closing ceremony of the summer school programme at Samsudeen LGEA primary school, Shao Garage area in Ilorin.

He said the gesture was his own contribution to human capital development, urging parents and guardians to strive to get their children and wards educated.

In his goodwill message, the father of the donor, Alh AbdulRaheem Olesin, expressed delight that the younger Olesin channelled his meagre resources towards human and community development.

He noted that Olesin’s philanthropic gestures have manifested in the rehabilitation of Kankatu-Samsudeen road and awards of scholarships to indigent students as well as provision of computer and other teaching aids to Government Day Secondary School, Amule-Okelele, among others.

The event was attended by the representative of the Emir of Ilorin, Alh Solihu Modibbo, two former commissioners in the state, Alh Sulyman Yusuf and Alh Musa Abdullahi.

In a brief sermon, the chairman of Sheikh Alimi Islamic Foundation, Dr AbdulKadir Solagberu, enjoined wealthy individuals to emulate Olesin by using their wealth to assist the less-privileged members of the society.