The Onyebuchi Chris Ifediora Foundation (OCI) has commenced the “Arm our youths anti-cancer health campaign.”

Speaking at the official flag-off ceremony in Abuja, Associate Prof Chris Ifediora, founder and president of OCI, said the occasion was geared towards rewriting history that would save and improve lives as well as create a generation of Nigerians that would be better off than their parents and grand parents on health, education, morals and leadership.

He said the preparation started some months ago with a seminar for NYSC delegates from the 36 states of the federation and FCT, adding that the campaign would likely be the most impactful healthcare intervention by a non-governmental organisation, not just in Nigeria, but in all the developing world.

He said the project was in broad partnerships and coalitions with like minds united by the desire to support a programme that was developed from raw research, and laced with a firm and sincere commitment to the saving lives, and aimed at stemming the scourge of breast and cervical cancers among Nigerians.

Prof. Ifediora said the programme by OCI Foundation and her associates was endorsed by the prestigious Harvard Medical School, USA and other institutions in Australia, Canada and Sweden, and supported by the World Health Organisation.

Other partners include, the Nigerian Cancer Society (NCS), the First Ladies Against Cancer (FLAC) and the Sweet Home Africa Human Foundation (SHAHF).

